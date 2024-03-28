Sebold Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 52,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 378,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

