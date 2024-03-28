High Note Wealth LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,467 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $174.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day moving average is $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

