Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $74,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $480.85 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $361.68 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.