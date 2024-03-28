Threadgill Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Threadgill Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 149,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 71,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 13,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average is $95.19. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

