First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 7,926.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 12.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCO opened at $16.05 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

