iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TLT stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
