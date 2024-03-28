Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 403,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $62.09 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

