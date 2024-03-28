Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $95,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

