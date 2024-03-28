Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,526 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

