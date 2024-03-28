Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,308.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,007.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

In related news, Director Gil Aharon bought 26,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 85,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delcath Systems by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 53,803 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 30,548 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

