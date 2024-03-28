iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

