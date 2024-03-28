Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Down 1.8%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 2,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 83,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0102 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 300.05%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 46,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

