Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Down 1.8%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 2,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 83,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0102 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 300.05%.
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
