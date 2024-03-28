Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSCGet Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $141.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSCFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

