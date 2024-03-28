Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $141.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

