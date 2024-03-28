CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 1.9%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.44 and last traded at $72.40. 223,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,971,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

