AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej Sells 39,280 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 39,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $301,670.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AxoGen by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 435,481 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 165,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXGN. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

