Insider Selling: Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Insider Sells $242,727.39 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alagu Sundarrajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of Ryerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $84,324.36.

RYI opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ryerson by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ryerson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

