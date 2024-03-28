Ingrid Delaet Sells 5,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ingrid Delaet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Ingrid Delaet sold 1,800 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $252,054.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $137.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

