National Bankshares Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$26.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.36.

TELUS Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE T opened at C$21.59 on Monday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.16 and a 1 year high of C$28.95. The firm has a market cap of C$31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.52.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.16%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

