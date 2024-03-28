Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GPRE
Green Plains Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Green Plains by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.
About Green Plains
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.