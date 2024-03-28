Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Green Plains by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

