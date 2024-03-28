Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) PT Raised to GBX 235 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($2.97) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:TKO opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.04) on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of GBX 81 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of £468.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,075.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.18.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

