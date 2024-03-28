Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) PT Raised to GBX 235 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($2.97) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Taseko Mines Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON:TKO opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.04) on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of GBX 81 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of £468.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,075.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.18.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taseko Mines
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.