Scotiabank Cuts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$18.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$18.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MI.UN. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.27.

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$15.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.32. The stock has a market cap of C$631.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

