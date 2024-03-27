Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$130.00 at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$116.75.

Shares of CP traded up C$1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$119.88. 237,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$114.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The stock has a market cap of C$111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

