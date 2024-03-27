89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 171.45% from the company’s previous close.

ETNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

89bio stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. 261,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,884. 89bio has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 272.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 3,400,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 2,823.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after buying an additional 2,965,364 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,340,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

