SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,582 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,459 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 658,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,876,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

