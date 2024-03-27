Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 2.7%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 11,351,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 53,829,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

