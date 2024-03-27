SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 3.8%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.59. 19,273,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 60,218,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SOUN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price objective (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 221.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 676,799 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at $457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 30.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

