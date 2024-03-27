Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $1.07 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

