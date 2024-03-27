Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Raised by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VNQ opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.