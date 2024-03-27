Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 6,246 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $75.03.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

