Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

NYSE:KTB opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $669.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 76.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

