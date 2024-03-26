OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

OKYO Pharma stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. OKYO Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OKYO Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of OKYO Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

