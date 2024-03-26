VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $187.19 on Friday. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $185.19 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.67.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. Analysts predict that VeriSign will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $121,447.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,193.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.