Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.07.

NYSE EMR traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.92. 3,002,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

