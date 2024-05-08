Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $11.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,137. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $600,990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after acquiring an additional 974,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $161,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,912 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after acquiring an additional 252,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,008,000 after buying an additional 43,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.