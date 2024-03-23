Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,300.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,522.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,882.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,567.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,238.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,609.13 and a 1-year high of $3,023.98.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,191,334,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after buying an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

