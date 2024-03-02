Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

