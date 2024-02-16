StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
