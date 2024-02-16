StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Streamline Health Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,628,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.