Realta Investment Advisors Invests $969,000 in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Evercore set a $625.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.53.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE SPGI opened at $431.09 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.26 and a 200-day moving average of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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