Realta Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2,811.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX stock opened at $339.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.57. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $368.82.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

Further Reading

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