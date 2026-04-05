Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $71.73 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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