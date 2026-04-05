Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 99,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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