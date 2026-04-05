Critical Analysis: Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) and Infinite Graphi (OTCMKTS:INFG)

Infinite Graphi (OTCMKTS:INFG – Get Free Report) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Graphi and Allient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Graphi N/A N/A N/A Allient 3.97% 12.53% 6.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Infinite Graphi and Allient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Graphi 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allient 0 4 3 0 2.43

Earnings and Valuation

Allient has a consensus price target of $63.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Allient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allient is more favorable than Infinite Graphi.

This table compares Infinite Graphi and Allient”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Graphi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allient $554.48 million 1.86 $22.03 million $1.32 45.86

Allient has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Graphi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Allient shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Infinite Graphi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Allient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allient beats Infinite Graphi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Graphi

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Infinite Graphics Incorporated, a precision imaging engineering company, provides imaging software solutions, and imaging and patterning services. It offers photomask products and services, including standard and custom reticles, as well as other high-precision optical patterns; medium area masks; masters and copies; aligner masks; large area masks; grayscale lithography for photomask production; ablation masks with substrates and coatings; and cleaning and repair services comprising ablation and addition of chrome, aluminum, copper, and other coatings, as well as repair and cleaning services, such as evaluation of the supplied substrate with manual or automated inspection. The company also provides phototooling services; 3D and sculpted patterning solutions, including NanoSculpt 3D Solution Suite; software products, which consist of Gen Stencil, Phototooling Toolbox, ParCAM, EXT, CheckMate, FirePlot, and RIP/OEM software products; and patterned products. Its solutions find applications in MEMS, semiconductor packaging, optical, ablation, life sciences, solar, metrology, and graphics software industries. Infinite Graphics Incorporated was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Allient

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Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

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