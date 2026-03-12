Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys Shares of 26,915 Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 355,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 694,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco by 80.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,941 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 28,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -52.50%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

