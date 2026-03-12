Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSP

Viant Technology Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Viant Technology stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Viant Technology has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $692.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold 2,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $33,127.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $55,292.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 405,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,701.86. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 155,123 shares of company stock worth $1,729,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 620.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Viant Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viant Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and profitability beats: Viant reported Q4 revenue of $110.12M, above the consensus ~$103.4M, and said contribution ex?TAC and adjusted EBITDA surpassed the high end of guidance — management called Q4 and full?year results “record.” Viant Press Release

Revenue and profitability beats: Viant reported Q4 revenue of $110.12M, above the consensus ~$103.4M, and said contribution ex?TAC and adjusted EBITDA surpassed the high end of guidance — management called Q4 and full?year results “record.” Positive Sentiment: Upbeat Q1 revenue guide: Viant set Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $83.0M–$86.0M versus consensus ~$81.6M, signaling management expects continued top?line strength heading into the year. Slide Deck / Guidance

Upbeat Q1 revenue guide: Viant set Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $83.0M–$86.0M versus consensus ~$81.6M, signaling management expects continued top?line strength heading into the year. Positive Sentiment: Analyst buy initiation: Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage with a Buy, which can attract incremental demand from investors who follow initiating brokers. Freedom Capital Initiation

Analyst buy initiation: Freedom Capital Markets initiated coverage with a Buy, which can attract incremental demand from investors who follow initiating brokers. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcript are available for deeper read — useful if you want management color on AI product adoption, customer demand and margin drivers. MarketBeat Earnings / Slide Deck

Full earnings materials and call transcript are available for deeper read — useful if you want management color on AI product adoption, customer demand and margin drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts have been published across outlets (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance) — they reiterate management’s bullish outlook but include the Q&A where analysts pressed on client pacing and yield trends. Yahoo Finance Transcript Seeking Alpha Transcript

Earnings call transcripts have been published across outlets (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance) — they reiterate management’s bullish outlook but include the Q&A where analysts pressed on client pacing and yield trends. Negative Sentiment: Earnings per share slight miss: EPS was $0.22 vs. the Zacks/consensus $0.23 — a small miss that investors may view negatively despite the revenue beat. Zacks EPS Miss

Earnings per share slight miss: EPS was $0.22 vs. the Zacks/consensus $0.23 — a small miss that investors may view negatively despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Margins and returns remain thin: Q4 net margin was roughly 0.6% and return on equity was negative (~?5%), underscoring limited near?term profitability improvement despite revenue growth. MarketBeat Financials

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.