Bruker Corporation $BRKR Position Increased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 131.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,750 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Bruker worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Bruker by 750.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,395.60. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. Barclays cut their price target on Bruker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bruker Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $977.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.61 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

