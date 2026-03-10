PFC Capital Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

PFC Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of PFC Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PFC Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVES. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,585,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,466 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 415,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 166,545 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 497.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 250,674 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 278,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $67.01.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

