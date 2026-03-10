Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 188,700 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,700 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 44,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,151.40. This represents a 2.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,983.90. This represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $183,684. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 24.48%.The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.