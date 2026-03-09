Incyte’s (INCY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 target price on Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Incyte from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

INCY opened at $95.94 on Monday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $112.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $96.32.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 4,323 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $420,454.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,330.82. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,184,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,017.24. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,561 shares of company stock worth $7,195,307. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $18,085,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 46.1% in the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,646,000. LBP AM SA lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 238,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 59,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 387,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 108,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

