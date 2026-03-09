Citizens Jmp Begins Coverage on Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Analysts at Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target points to a potential upside of 147.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on IMMX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Immix Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Immix Biopharma stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $492.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Immix Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies that target myeloid checkpoints. The company’s approach centers on harnessing the innate immune system to promote anti-tumor activity, complementing established T-cell checkpoint inhibitors. By modulating key myeloid pathways, Immix Biopharma aims to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumors and broaden the scope of effective cancer immunotherapy.

The company’s lead candidate, IMX-110, is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to activate macrophages and dendritic cells within the tumor microenvironment.

