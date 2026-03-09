AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AB Volvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of AB Volvo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB Volvo in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th.

AB Volvo Stock Performance

AB Volvo stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. AB Volvo had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (Volvo Group) is a Swedish multinational manufacturing company headquartered in Gothenburg. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of commercial vehicles and related systems, including heavy- and medium-duty trucks, buses, and construction equipment. In addition to vehicles and machinery, Volvo supplies marine and industrial power systems through its Volvo Penta division and offers parts, service, telematics and financing solutions to commercial customers worldwide.

Key product and business lines include Volvo Trucks and Mack-branded heavy trucks, a global bus and coach offering, Volvo Construction Equipment, and power systems for marine and industrial applications.

